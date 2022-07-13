Now that we’ve settled into summer, it’s time to head out to your favorite spot in the city for a refreshing after work cocktail.
Below are the top 10 spots in the city for a great deal and an even better drink.
55 South
7031 Executive Center Drive, Suite 101, Brentwood, TN 37027
Head on over to 55 South in CityPark Brentwood where you can have a drink, spend time with friends and browse the local shops.
Happy hour is Monday-Friday from 2-6 p.m. and all day on Sunday. Draft beer is $3.50 and well drinks, house wine and sangria are $6. Select menu items are also at a discounted price.
Click here for more information.
Corner Pub Brentwood
710 Old Hickory Blvd., Brentwood, TN 37027
The Corner Pub is the perfect spot for a relaxing, casual dining experience. Kick back and watch the game and grab some drinks.
Happy hour runs Monday-Friday from 3-7 p.m. and features $5 starters and drink specials.
Click here for more information.
Del Frisco’s Grille
207 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027
Del Frisco’s Grille, located in the bustling Hill Center in Brentwood, features chef-inspired classics and handcrafted cocktails.
Happy hour runs Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. on the patio and at the bar. Happy hour bites start at $10 and drinks start at $7.
Click here for more information.
Esquina Cantina
710 Old Hickory Blvd., Suite 302, Brentwood, TN 37027
Esquina Cantina serves up fresh, authentic Mexican food daily including tacos, enchiladas, chorizo meatloaf, guacamole, mole chicken and more.
Happy hour runs Monday-Friday from 3-7 p.m. and features $5 house margaritas, $1 off draft beer and $5 wine.
They also have a weekly Taco Tuesday special with half price tacos, Tecate and house margaritas.
Click here for more information.
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
700 Old Hickory Blvd., Brentwood, TN 37027
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is located in Brentwood at the Shops at Seven Springs and is known for the scratch kitchen, crafted cocktails and inviting atmosphere.
Happy hour is Monday-Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the FIREBAR ® and on the patio. Cocktails are $7, well drinks are $5, all draft beers are $2 off and select glasses of wine are $6. Bar bites start at $5.
Click here for more information.
Chili’s Grill & Bar
107 Creekside Crossing, Brentwood, TN 37027
For a classic chain option that you know you’ll love, head to Chili’s Grill & Bar.
Every day until 10 p.m., alcoholic beverages including draft beer, margaritas, liquor and house wine are 2-for-1.
Click here for more information.
Uncle Julio’s Brentwood
209 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027
For Tex-Mex favorites and fresh ingredients, go to Uncle Julio’s in the Hill Center.
Happy hour is Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and features discounted frozen and regular margaritas, and frozen sangrias.
Click here for more information.
Ludlow & Prime
330 Franklin Road, Suite 226B, Brentwood, TN 37027
For a more upscale dining experience with a coastal twist, go to Ludlow & Prime off of Franklin Road.
Happy hour is Monday-Friday from 2-6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 1-5 p.m., in the lounge, at the bar and on the patio. It features $3 domestic and select import beers, $5 house wines by the glass, $5 drafts on tap, $5 well select liquors, $7 house martinis and Manhattans and an $8 craft cocktail du jour. They also have a select number of food items at happy hour prices.
Click here for more information.
Cinco de Mayo
4944 Thoroughbred Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027
Chips and queso, tacos, tequila and more! Go to Cinco de Mayo for any celebration.
Happy hour is all day Sunday-Tuesday and features regular margaritas for $3.99, pitcher of margaritas for $13.99, 32-ounce domestic drafts for $3.99 and glasses of Sangria for $3.99. Happy hour Wednesday is all day and features bottled beer for $2.50, well tequila for $3.99 and 2-for-1 regular margaritas for the ladies!
All day Thursday all beer pitchers are $7.99 and well drinks are $3.99. Friday from 8-10 p.m., regular margaritas are $3.99 and all 16-ounce draft beers are $2.99. All day Saturday, margarita pitchers are only $14.99.
Click here for more information.
Jefferson’s
214 Ward Circle, Suite 1200, Brentwood, TN 37027
Wings, burgers, oysters and delicious drinks at a special price. What else could you need?
Happy hour is every day from 2-5 p.m. and 8 p.m.-close. Domestic pints, domestic bottles and Fireball shots are $3. Single wells, house wines, Long Island iced teas, margaritas, mimosas and Bloody Mary’s are $4. Jack & Cokes are $4.50.
Click here for more information.
Honorable mention: The Local Taco’s Tequila Tuesday! Every Tuesday, the local spot offers half price pitchers and flights.
Click here for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.