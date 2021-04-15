You have permission to edit this article.
Top 10 Home Sales in 2020 in Williamson County

4531 Long Lane Franklin

The economy may have taken a beating in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the real estate market in Williamson County was booming. 

The top 10 homes in the county were all sold above $4 million — the owner of Bink’s Outfitters offloaded a home, Williamson County real estate investor Richard McAdams snapped up a place in Brentwood and the folks at Propst Realty Nashville nearly hit $10 million in the purchase of a Franklin property on Long Lane. 

Below are the top 10 homes sold in 2020 in Williamson County, ranked by sale price.

 

1. 4531 Long Lane, Franklin, 37064

Buyer: Propst Realty Nashville, LLC

Sale price: $9.9 million 

Seller: David Duquette and Pam Duquette

Seller and buyers’ agent: Paula Duvall, Benchmark Realty, LLC

This 6,800-square-foot home is on 88 acres — a dream for someone looking for space inside and out. The property also includes a barn-turned-guest house — 3,440 square feet just for the visitors isn’t bad at all. The Colonial-style main house has four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and fire fireplaces throughout the home. 

The property was purchased by Propst Realty Nashville, LLC, a firm based in Huntsville, Ala. It was sold by David Duquette and Pam Duquette.

2. 1816 Pace Haven, Franklin, 37069

Buyer: Mash Real Estate II LLC

Sale price: $7,250,000

Seller: Jay and Donna Richards

Seller’s agent: Mary Sue Dietrich and Janet T. Jones, Worth Properties

Buyer’s agent: Bill Henson, SilverPointe Properties

This home, built in 2010 by sellers Jay and Donna Richards, was featured in Nfocus Magazine’s 2018 Homes of Distinction issue, and for good reason. The 19,137-square-foot Franklin mansion, which Donna told NFocus was “built for parties,” is loaded with every amenity imaginable. Along with five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and six half baths, there’s also a 700-square-foot kitchen, a catering kitchen, a media room with theater seating, a racquetball court, a sauna, multiple bars (including one that features a built-in aquarium!), a koi pond and an infinity pool with a waterslide. 

The buyer is listed as Mash Real Estate II LLC, an anonymous LLC that leaves little paper trail. 

 

3. 7300 S Harpeth Road, Franklin, 37064 

Buyer: Edgar and Michelle Begun

Sale price: $6,995,000

Seller: Brandon and Christie Binkley

Seller’s agent: Dan McEwen, McEwen Group

Buyer’s agent: Aaron Kirchner, Commercial Properties of Tennessee

Not many homes come with a custom-built sign at the beginning of the driveway, but that’s hardly the most impressive feature in November’s top sale. This Williamson County property, aka “The Farm at South Harpeth,” features an updated 4,387-square-foot farmhouse on 220 acres of sprawling woods that line the South Harpeth River. The land is described as “park-like” and photos show trails, streams, bridges and wild turkeys.

The four-bedroom home is outfitted with geothermal heating and cooling and it features more than 2,000 square feet of porches — both covered and uncovered. A nearby barn is outfitted with high-speed fiber internet

The seller is Brandon Binkley, founder and owner of Bink’s Outfitters, a local chain of outdoor equipment stores.

 

4. 1025 Carlisle Lane,

Franklin, 37064 

Buyer: Kenneth and Hannah Brobst

Sale price: $6,200,000

Seller: Joseph L. Melz

Seller’s agents: Tim Thompson and Tess Thompson Singer, Tim Thompson Premier Realtors

Buyer’s agent: Stephanie Tipton Soper, French King Fine Properties

This home is a 11,433-square-foot gated estate that was built by Joe and Sandy Melz, founders of Deer Creek Construction, in 2004.

The house, which was only on the market for 10 days (and originally listed at $8.75 million) features eight bedrooms, eight baths, four half baths, five fireplaces and 150-year-old heart pine floors throughout. It sits on a sprawling 24 acres of land that also boasts two barns, an event space, a nine-car garage and a place to land a helicopter. There is an infinity pool and a lap pool.

Buyers are Kenneth and Hannah Brobst. Fun fact: Kenny Wayne Shepherd was born Kenny Wayne Brobst and he is married to Hannah Gibson, daughter of actor Mel Gibson.

 

5. 7740 Cumberland Drive,

Fairview, 37062

Buyer: Natures Way Living LLC

Sale price: $5,995,000

Seller: Short Family Farm LLC

Seller’s agent: Dan McEwen, McEwen Group

Buyer’s agent: Maggie Schuh, Tyler York Real Estate Brokers, LLC

This Fairview farm has a two-story, 2,079-square-foot rustic cabin that sits on more than 350 acres. The property features a five-acre lake with a dock, a basketball court, a firepit, a two-story goat house and a barn outfitted with an apartment and its own covered porch that looks out over the lake. Natures Way Living LLC also owns the 84.5-acre forest property known as 0 Old Harding Road in Williamson County.

6. 5747 Garrison Road,

Franklin, 37064

Buyers: Lawrence and Bonita Lineker

Sale price: $5.725 million

Seller: Greg Gaddy

Seller’s agent: Richard B. French, French King Fine Properties

Buyers’ agent: Kindy K. Hensler, Village

Built in 2017 on property formerly owned by Wynonya Judd, this 9,400 square-foot “modern farmhouse” on nearly 17 acres includes all the smart-home upgrades, geothermal heating and a “sumptuous” master suite.

Outside, there’s an infinity edge pool surrounded by “outdoor living rooms” and covered terraces. Buyer Larry Lineker is an executive vice-president at insurance firm HUB International. As a couple, the Linekers are prolific real estate investors.

Seller Greg Gaddy is a Washington, D.C.-based real estate agent.

 

7. 4447 Long Lane,

Franklin, 37064

Buyer: Bethesda Road LLC

Sale price: $4.85 million

Seller: Kevin J. and Jana Kelly

Seller’s agent: Cooper Magli, Magli Realty

Buyer’s agent: Jennifer Bickerstaff, Compass Tennessee

This Franklin home has a whopping 130 acres included in the $4.85 million price tag. The property is home to a 10,600-square-foot brick home built in 2007, an in-ground pool and a guest house. But the listing’s focus was on the potential of the property. It’d “make an exceptional development opportunity,” it reads.

And that could be exactly what is in the works. Bethesda Road LLC sold four lots in Thompson Station’s The Mill at Bond Springs (at 4726 Bethesda Road) to builders including Hawn Custom Home Design, Celebration Homes, Woodridge Homes and Carbine & Associates. Will Bethesda Road turn these 130 acres, which lie east of the Ladd Park neighborhood and the Williamson County Ag Expo Park, into Franklin’s next residential community?

Seller Kevin Kelly appears to be an associate professor of plastic surgery at Vanderbilt Plastic Surgery.

 

8. 4224 Two Rivers Lane,

Franklin, 37069 

Buyer: Leslie Ann Liautaud

Sale price: $4.7 million

Seller: Conradie Family Trust

Seller’s agent: Laura Baugh, Worth Properties

Buyers’ agent: Gregory Carl Davis and Lisa Davis, Parks

The buyer of this Franklin farmhouse is author Leslie Ann Liautaud, wife of sandwich magnate Jimmy John Liautaud. 

The home features five bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths, three fireplaces, an in-ground pool, a tennis court, a four-car garage, a detached three-car garage and storage building large enough to accommodate RV parking and enough acreage to allow for up to five horses.

The Conradie family is in the oil business.

 

9. 1207 Round Grove Ct Lot 104, Brentwood, 37027

Buyer: Richard McAdams

Sale price: $4.65 million

Seller: Lindsay Todd Butler

Seller’s agent: Lisa Culp Taylor, Parks

Buyers’ agent: Linda Schklar, The Realty Association

This five-bedroom Brentwood home was only on the market for seven days before being snapped up by Williamson County real estate investor Richard McAdams. The outdoor pool features a lazy river and swim-up bar and the home itself features a wine cellar, two-story master closets and something called a “pet room.”

 

10. 1016 Vaughn Crest Dr,

Franklin, 37069

Buyer: Stephen Davidson and Veronica Perez-Davidson

Sale price: $4. 5 million

Seller: William Liggett Jr. and Cynthia Liggett

Sellers’ agent: Bill E. Henson, SilverPointe Properties

Buyers’ agent: Courtney Cooper Jenrath, Fridrich & Clark Realty

This private estate sits on almost four acres in a gated community. It includes a heated salt-water pool with slide, bridge and extensive landscaping. The property also has a carriage house studio with access to an In-law suite. It boasts a theater room, wine room, elevator, exercise room and more.

Megan Seling contributed to this story.

