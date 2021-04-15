Top 10 Home Sales in 2020 in Williamson County

The economy may have taken a beating in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the real estate market in Williamson County was booming.
The top 10 homes in the county were all sold above $4 million — the owner of Bink’s Outfitters offloaded a home, Williamson County real estate investor Richard McAdams snapped up a place in Brentwood and the folks at Propst Realty Nashville nearly hit $10 million in the purchase of a Franklin property on Long Lane.
Below are the top 10 homes sold in 2020 in Williamson County, ranked by sale price.
1. 4531 Long Lane, Franklin, 37064
Buyer: Propst Realty Nashville, LLC
Sale price: $9.9 million
Seller: David Duquette and Pam Duquette
Seller and buyers’ agent: Paula Duvall, Benchmark Realty, LLC
This 6,800-square-foot home is on 88 acres — a dream for someone looking for space inside and out. The property also includes a barn-turned-guest house — 3,440 square feet just for the visitors isn’t bad at all. The Colonial-style main house has four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and fire fireplaces throughout the home.
The property was purchased by Propst Realty Nashville, LLC, a firm based in Huntsville, Ala. It was sold by David Duquette and Pam Duquette.
2. 1816 Pace Haven, Franklin, 37069
Buyer: Mash Real Estate II LLC
Sale price: $7,250,000
Seller: Jay and Donna Richards
Seller’s agent: Mary Sue Dietrich and Janet T. Jones, Worth Properties
Buyer’s agent: Bill Henson, SilverPointe Properties
This home, built in 2010 by sellers Jay and Donna Richards, was featured in Nfocus Magazine’s 2018 Homes of Distinction issue, and for good reason. The 19,137-square-foot Franklin mansion, which Donna told NFocus was “built for parties,” is loaded with every amenity imaginable. Along with five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and six half baths, there’s also a 700-square-foot kitchen, a catering kitchen, a media room with theater seating, a racquetball court, a sauna, multiple bars (including one that features a built-in aquarium!), a koi pond and an infinity pool with a waterslide.
The buyer is listed as Mash Real Estate II LLC, an anonymous LLC that leaves little paper trail.
3. 7300 S Harpeth Road, Franklin, 37064
Buyer: Edgar and Michelle Begun
Sale price: $6,995,000
Seller: Brandon and Christie Binkley
Seller’s agent: Dan McEwen, McEwen Group
Buyer’s agent: Aaron Kirchner, Commercial Properties of Tennessee
Not many homes come with a custom-built sign at the beginning of the driveway, but that’s hardly the most impressive feature in November’s top sale. This Williamson County property, aka “The Farm at South Harpeth,” features an updated 4,387-square-foot farmhouse on 220 acres of sprawling woods that line the South Harpeth River. The land is described as “park-like” and photos show trails, streams, bridges and wild turkeys.
The four-bedroom home is outfitted with geothermal heating and cooling and it features more than 2,000 square feet of porches — both covered and uncovered. A nearby barn is outfitted with high-speed fiber internet
The seller is Brandon Binkley, founder and owner of Bink’s Outfitters, a local chain of outdoor equipment stores.
4. 1025 Carlisle Lane,
Franklin, 37064
Buyer: Kenneth and Hannah Brobst
Sale price: $6,200,000
Seller: Joseph L. Melz
Seller’s agents: Tim Thompson and Tess Thompson Singer, Tim Thompson Premier Realtors
Buyer’s agent: Stephanie Tipton Soper, French King Fine Properties
This home is a 11,433-square-foot gated estate that was built by Joe and Sandy Melz, founders of Deer Creek Construction, in 2004.
The house, which was only on the market for 10 days (and originally listed at $8.75 million) features eight bedrooms, eight baths, four half baths, five fireplaces and 150-year-old heart pine floors throughout. It sits on a sprawling 24 acres of land that also boasts two barns, an event space, a nine-car garage and a place to land a helicopter. There is an infinity pool and a lap pool.
Buyers are Kenneth and Hannah Brobst. Fun fact: Kenny Wayne Shepherd was born Kenny Wayne Brobst and he is married to Hannah Gibson, daughter of actor Mel Gibson.
5. 7740 Cumberland Drive,
Fairview, 37062
Buyer: Natures Way Living LLC
Sale price: $5,995,000
Seller: Short Family Farm LLC
Seller’s agent: Dan McEwen, McEwen Group
Buyer’s agent: Maggie Schuh, Tyler York Real Estate Brokers, LLC
This Fairview farm has a two-story, 2,079-square-foot rustic cabin that sits on more than 350 acres. The property features a five-acre lake with a dock, a basketball court, a firepit, a two-story goat house and a barn outfitted with an apartment and its own covered porch that looks out over the lake. Natures Way Living LLC also owns the 84.5-acre forest property known as 0 Old Harding Road in Williamson County.
6. 5747 Garrison Road,
Franklin, 37064
Buyers: Lawrence and Bonita Lineker
Sale price: $5.725 million
Seller: Greg Gaddy
Seller’s agent: Richard B. French, French King Fine Properties
Buyers’ agent: Kindy K. Hensler, Village
Built in 2017 on property formerly owned by Wynonya Judd, this 9,400 square-foot “modern farmhouse” on nearly 17 acres includes all the smart-home upgrades, geothermal heating and a “sumptuous” master suite.
Outside, there’s an infinity edge pool surrounded by “outdoor living rooms” and covered terraces. Buyer Larry Lineker is an executive vice-president at insurance firm HUB International. As a couple, the Linekers are prolific real estate investors.
Seller Greg Gaddy is a Washington, D.C.-based real estate agent.
7. 4447 Long Lane,
Franklin, 37064
Buyer: Bethesda Road LLC
Sale price: $4.85 million
Seller: Kevin J. and Jana Kelly
Seller’s agent: Cooper Magli, Magli Realty
Buyer’s agent: Jennifer Bickerstaff, Compass Tennessee
This Franklin home has a whopping 130 acres included in the $4.85 million price tag. The property is home to a 10,600-square-foot brick home built in 2007, an in-ground pool and a guest house. But the listing’s focus was on the potential of the property. It’d “make an exceptional development opportunity,” it reads.
And that could be exactly what is in the works. Bethesda Road LLC sold four lots in Thompson Station’s The Mill at Bond Springs (at 4726 Bethesda Road) to builders including Hawn Custom Home Design, Celebration Homes, Woodridge Homes and Carbine & Associates. Will Bethesda Road turn these 130 acres, which lie east of the Ladd Park neighborhood and the Williamson County Ag Expo Park, into Franklin’s next residential community?
Seller Kevin Kelly appears to be an associate professor of plastic surgery at Vanderbilt Plastic Surgery.
8. 4224 Two Rivers Lane,
Franklin, 37069
Buyer: Leslie Ann Liautaud
Sale price: $4.7 million
Seller: Conradie Family Trust
Seller’s agent: Laura Baugh, Worth Properties
Buyers’ agent: Gregory Carl Davis and Lisa Davis, Parks
The buyer of this Franklin farmhouse is author Leslie Ann Liautaud, wife of sandwich magnate Jimmy John Liautaud.
The home features five bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths, three fireplaces, an in-ground pool, a tennis court, a four-car garage, a detached three-car garage and storage building large enough to accommodate RV parking and enough acreage to allow for up to five horses.
The Conradie family is in the oil business.
9. 1207 Round Grove Ct Lot 104, Brentwood, 37027
Buyer: Richard McAdams
Sale price: $4.65 million
Seller: Lindsay Todd Butler
Seller’s agent: Lisa Culp Taylor, Parks
Buyers’ agent: Linda Schklar, The Realty Association
This five-bedroom Brentwood home was only on the market for seven days before being snapped up by Williamson County real estate investor Richard McAdams. The outdoor pool features a lazy river and swim-up bar and the home itself features a wine cellar, two-story master closets and something called a “pet room.”
10. 1016 Vaughn Crest Dr,
Franklin, 37069
Buyer: Stephen Davidson and Veronica Perez-Davidson
Sale price: $4. 5 million
Seller: William Liggett Jr. and Cynthia Liggett
Sellers’ agent: Bill E. Henson, SilverPointe Properties
Buyers’ agent: Courtney Cooper Jenrath, Fridrich & Clark Realty
This private estate sits on almost four acres in a gated community. It includes a heated salt-water pool with slide, bridge and extensive landscaping. The property also has a carriage house studio with access to an In-law suite. It boasts a theater room, wine room, elevator, exercise room and more.
Megan Seling contributed to this story.
