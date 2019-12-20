franklin-square-statue
By David Walsh

These are the most read stories on Brentwood Home Page in 2019, according to our analytics. From crime to lawsuits to old stories about liquor laws to the removal of confederate memorials, here are the stories you clicked on the most in 2019:

BY CORY WOODROOF Former Tennessee Titans tight end and sports media personality Frank Wycheck has filed a civil lawsuit against former Franklin workout facility Prairie Life Fitness. The suit claims a count each of premises liability and negligence against the fitness group, which is registered as a foreign limited liability company. Wycheck seeks $1 million …

A Brentwood man turned himself in Friday to the Brentwood Police after being indicted in connection with the death of  16-year-old Lucas Davis, a Brentwood High School junior who was found dead in a field at 9026 Old Smyrna Road early on Oct. 7, 2018. According to a statement released Friday afternoon by the Brentwood …

Compiled by CATHERINE AHN No two states are alike when it comes to liquor laws, and most are changing from year to year. No two states are alike when it comes to liquor laws, and most are changing from year to year. Tennessee’s wine in grocery stores law puts it in line with neighboring states. …

BY ALEXANDER WILLIS Two teachers at Sunset Middle School in Brentwood have resigned following the continued controversy over an assignment that had tasked students to imagine if they were slave owners. Questions reportedly asked students to “create a list of expectations for your family’s slaves,” with another asking students to compare and contrast the lives …

