The Association for Learning Environments (A4LE) Tennessee Chapter, a Brentwood-based nonprofit established in 1921 with the goal of improving spaces where students learn, this week announced its 2022 leadership slate.
Scott Lockyear, PE, building envelope manager with Georgia-Pacific, has been named chapter president; Beth Meadows, AIA, CDT, RA, associate at Wold | HFR Design, will serve as president-elect; Chase Turpin, AIA, CCS, CDT, associate with Goodwyn Mills Cawood, will serve as treasurer; Ana Smetana, Associate AIA, co-owner/designer with Goodwyn Mills Cawood, will serve as secretary; and Dineen West, AIA, with CainRashWest Architects, will serve as at-large.
“Over the past decade, the Association for Learning Environments has given me the opportunity to better understand the role of building design and how it can positively impact the next generation,” Lockyear said in a press release. “I’m excited to lead our A4LE Tennessee Chapter members as we grow together and transform the built environment for students across Tennessee.”
Lockyear has been involved in the design and construction community for over 20 years. With a master’s degree and license in civil engineering, he has been involved in the development of ASCE Codes and Standards, which has included provisions to build safer schools to resist wind, snow and seismic events.
Beyond engineering, Lockyear worked with the Wood Products Council to lobby the states of Arkansas, Georgia and South Carolina to allow for the introduction of more renewable building materials to be utilized in K-12 schools. These efforts led to a partnership with the design community to introduce mass timber building code provisions to advance renewable and biophilic designs in schools.
In Lockyear’s current role, he works closely with the design community to provide solutions that better protect K-12 schools from wind, hail and moisture-related issues.
Meadows, a licensed architect, has worked on a wide range of education projects during her time at Wold | HFR Design. She is experienced in all phases of design and construction administration having designed and managed projects ranging from small renovations to district-wide facility master plans.
She is treasurer of the Tennessee Architecture Foundation and serves on the board of the Tennessee Subcontractors Association. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and recipient of the Nashville Business Journal’s 2022 Women of Influence Award.
Turpin is a Nashville native and Tennessee-licensed architect with a wide range of project management experience overseeing all phases of the building process, from pre-design to construction administration. He has worked on a variety of project types across the country, including K-12 schools, commercial, retail and health care facilities, with project sizes ranging from 2,000-200,000 square feet.
He is registered with the Construction Specifications Institute as a Certified Construction Specifier and graduate from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. His time at Goodwyn Mills Cawood has allowed him to focus more on K-12 design, a growing passion that he is excited to continue to pursue.
Smetana joined Manuel Zeitlin Architects in 2017 where she is currently a co-owner and designer. She has significant experience in fast-track projects, adaptive re-use and construction administration with K-12 schools. Most recently, she has collaborated on several local schools and commercial projects. While in Nashville she has served as a design juror for the University of TN-Nashville Studio and the Watkins College of Art.
Smetana is passionate about serving and improving her community. She currently serves as the chair for the AIA TN Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Committee and is a member of her neighborhood association. She earned her Bachelor of Architecture from the College of Architecture+Design at the University of Tennessee Knoxville.
West joined CRW Architects in September 1995 and became a partner in January 2014. Today, with over 30 years of professional experience, West oversees planning, design and construction over a wide range of corporate, educational, retail, institutional, hospitality and health care projects.
Prior to her partnership with CRW Architects, West worked for architectural firms in North Carolina and Florida gaining vast experience in educational design. To broaden her awareness and understanding of architecture, she has traveled and studied in 18 countries in Europe and Asia. West is active in her community and is vice chair of the Kingsport Historic Zoning Commission and supports the Tennessee Foundation for Architecture.
She is past president of the NE TN AIA chapter, former board chair of Hands On! Regional Museum, and former board member of Holston Valley Medical Center. West holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Florida A&M University and maintains licensure in Tennessee, Virginia, and North Carolina.
