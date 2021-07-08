Two top aides to Republican leaders in the state House are moving on to other positions in government.
Holt Whitt was hired as a senior human resources adviser in Gov. Bill Lee’s administration. He was previously interim chief of staff to GOP House Speaker Cameron Sexton but was placed on paid leave early this year after FBI agents questioned him as part of a probe into Tennessee lawmakers.
According to The Tennessean, federal prosecutors consider Whitt a witness to possible crimes rather than a suspect.
Sexton, however, did not exactly send Whitt off with best wishes.
“Mr. Whitt has not received a letter from the agency indicating he has been cleared,” Sexton told The Tennessean. “It is my understanding that his letter indicates a witness designation at this time, and all status designations are fluid and subject to change.”
Also moving on from the legislature is James Dunn, a top aide to House Majority Leader William Lamberth. According to The Tennessee Journal, he is the new executive director of the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.
He is succeeding Metro Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.