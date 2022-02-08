It’s safe to say that four months ago, it was difficult to envision the Nashville Predators occupying second place in the Western Conference a little past the midway point of the 2021-22 season.
A quick dive into the statistics and it’s easy to understand why the Predators have had such success.
Nashville has arguably the hottest goalie in the league since mid-March of last year with seven double-digit goal scorers and seven players with 20 or more points. This year’s team is scoring the third-most goals per game (3.11) in franchise history with the best power play (25.2 percent) the team has ever had.
With a 28-14-4 record and 60 points, the Predators are poised to reach the postseason for the eighth straight season and potentially far exceed the expectations of many.
Below are a few of the Predators’ top storylines to watch during the second half of the NHL season:
Will Matt Duchene come back down to earth?
After an underwhelming first two seasons with the Predators, Duchene’s breakout 2021 took virtually everyone by surprise.
A move to the right wing — a position Duchene said he preferred if not at center — has seemingly sparked a career revival. Second on the team in goals (21) and points (41), Duchene is currently on pace for 39 goals and 76 points — which would be the best season in his 13-year NHL career.
His five game-winning goals rank second on the team and his 17.2 shooting percentage is the fourth-best. Playing next to Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund has proven to be the best situation to maximize Duchene’s skillset. His season has been impressive so far, but can he sustain his level of production over the final 36 games?
Will Filip Forsberg break the franchise single-season, career goal records?
Forsberg is just eight goals away from tying David Legwand’s franchise record of 210 career goals and 10 away from tying Viktor Arvidsson’s franchise record of 34 single-season goals.
At his current scoring pace — and assuming he doesn’t miss any more time this year — Forsberg would tie Legwand’s record on March 10 against the Anaheim Ducks at Bridgestone Arena. In addition, he would tie Arvidsson’s record three games later against the Pittsburgh Penguins, also at Bridgestone Arena.
Forsberg is on pace for 50 goals this season, which would make him the franchise’s first-ever to score 40 goals or more.
Will Juuse Saros slow down with heavy workload?
No goaltender in the NHL has played in or started more games (38), faced more shots (1,210), made more saves (1,122), or spent more time on the ice (2,251:02) this season than Saros has.
He has seen 93 more shots and made 105 more saves than the next closest player in each category, and he ranks among the league’s top six in wins (24, third), save percentage (.929, second) and goals-against average (2.35, sixth).
The Predators have little incentive to start backup David Rittich — who has struggled (3.05 goals-against average, .882 save percentage) — except for the second game of back-to-backs.
Nashville has six more back-to-backs left this season, putting Saros in line to start 30 of the team’s remaining 36 games. If he does, the 26-year-old Finn would conclude the season having started 68 games— which would be the second-most starts in franchise history behind Pekka Rinne’s 72 in the 2012-12 season.
