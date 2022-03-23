The No. 1-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores extended their win streak to 17 games on Tuesday afternoon after defeating cross-town rival Belmont 13-4 at First Horizon Park, home of the Nashville Sounds, in Game 1 of the 2022 Nashville College Baseball Series.
Originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch, inclement weather forced the game to be moved to a noon start time. Because of staffing issues caused by the last-second schedule change, the game was played without any fans.
The Commodores swept the series last season, defeating Belmont 4-1 and Lipscomb 11-3.
Through the first four innings, the Commodores (18-2) and Bruins (14-8) traded punches.
An RBI single from Spencer Jones scored Davis Diaz in the bottom of the opening inning. Brodey Heaton responded two innings later with a double to center field, sending home Brentwood alum Carson Shacklett.
The Bruins took a 2-1 lead off a Tommy Crider double to left field that drove in Jackson Campbell, and Brentwood grad Jack Rando expanded the lead to 3-1 with a sacrifice fly that scored Crider.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Vanderbilt promptly responded in the bottom of the fourth when Parker Noland advanced home on a groundout, and Enrique Bradfield Jr. scored on another Jones RBI single that tied it 3-3.
The Commodores broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth, totaling 10 runs thanks to a two-run home runs from Carter Young and Jack Bulger, an RBI single from Noland, a two-RBI single from Spencer Jones, and a two-RB triple from Dominic Keegan.
“I think the first couple of innings we hit the ball hard, we just didn’t have anything to show for it,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. “It felt like more than one run, we just didn’t get more than one run. (Belmont) found some holes in the outfield that we couldn’t cover, and the momentum went over there.”
Belmont added a run in the top of the ninth as Franklin product Blake Barton scored on an RBI groundout, but the Commodores pitching kept the Bruins bats silent the rest of the game.
Vanderbilt’s Devin Futrell (4-0) earned the win, pitching five innings with three runs allowed on six hits with three strikeouts. Former Ensworth hurler Chandler Schultz (0-1) took the loss for the Bruins.
“I thought Devin did a good job of stopping [Belmont’s] momentum,” Corbin added. “Grayson [Moore] did a really nice job, as did Donye Evans.”
Game 2 of the 2022 Nashville College Baseball series will take place on March 29 at 6 p.m. at First Horizon Park. Vanderbilt will be the away team in the neutral site matchup against the Lipscomb Bisons (11-10), who will be the home team.
The Bisons won’t be a pushover, however. Lipscomb upset No. 15 Louisville 6-2 on the road on Tuesday.
