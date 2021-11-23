Total Wine and More, which offers a huge selection of wine, spirits and beer, opened in Brentwood last week.
The Maryland-based retailer was founded in Delaware in 1991, and according to their website, they now operate 226 stores across 27 states.
Company employees celebrated the grand opening of the newest store located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center on Thursday, Nov. 18, alongside city officials and community members.
The store is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday, and they feature sampling hours for both spirits and wine.
More information about Total Wine and More can be found here.
