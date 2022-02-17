Tower Community Bank shared Thursday that Amy Delk and Will DePierri have been added to the management team to serve clients in the private banking division in Franklin.
Delk has more than 23 years of experience in banking dedicated to client service. Her background encompasses diverse experience in commercial business lending, private banking, treasury management, general management, sales, business and product development, for both large and small banking operations, per a release.
As a new Senior Vice President of Private Banking, Delk will serve on the Tower Community Bank executive team as the company expands its footprint in Middle Tennessee.
DePierri brings more than 20 years of banking experience to Tower Community Bank, where he will serve as the Vice President of Relationship Management for the Franklin branch. DePierri grew up in Nashville and started his professional banking career in Brentwood at FirstStar Bank and more recently was a Private Banking Office at Landmark Community Bank in Franklin.
“We are pleased to welcome both Delk and DePierri to the Franklin branch of Tower Community Bank,” said Rick Moody, Executive Vice President of Tower Community Bank. “With their combined experience of more than 43 years in the banking industry, their invaluable industry insights that will accelerate the success of Tower Community Bank’s expansion in Middle Tennessee.”
Based in Jasper, Tenn., Tower Community Bank launched Tower Community in Franklin in 2017.
Tower Community Bank currently has locations in Monteagle, Lynchburg, Whitwell, Dunlap, South Pittsburg, Chattanooga, Jasper, Nolensville and Franklin.
