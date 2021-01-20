The directors of Tractor Supply have elected the chief data officer of Verizon Media to their ranks, growing the retailer’s board to 10.
Joy Brown joined the board of Brentwood-based Tractor late last week and has been named to its audit committee. She has been in her current role at Verizon Media since September and before that was vice president of card technology at Capital One and VP of analytic technology at UnitedHealth’s OptumInsight subsidiary, among other things. She has more than 20 years of tech leadership expertise in all.
“We look forward to benefiting from [Brown’s] expertise, insights and experience transforming how businesses embrace data and change through innovative digital technology and customer-centered advanced analytics,” said Cynthia Jamison, Tractor’s board chair. “Her successful track record will serve us well as we continue to invest in capabilities that create shareholder value and drive sustainable long-term growth.”
The addition of Brown grows to six the number of Tractor directors who have joined the board since 2016. Shares of the company (Ticker: TSCO) were down 1 percent to $155.84 midday Wednesday. They have risen about 7 percent in the past six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.