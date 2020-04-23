Tractor Supply executives have struck a deal with Wells Fargo Bank to pad their cash cushion by $350 million as they ride out the COVID-19 storm.
Brentwood-based Tractor Supply on Wednesday finalized its Wells Fargo deal, which came about six weeks after the farm and ranch products retailer borrowed $200 million under its credit facility to buffer itself against COVID fallout. That loan was for two years; the newly borrowed money will mature in April of next year and does not require Tractor Supply to pay any principal before then.
Tractor CEO Hal Lawton and his executives detailed their new loan alongside their first-quarter results, which showed a 9 percent increase in profits to $83.8 million on sales growth of more than 7 percent to $1.96 billion. The company finished March with $468 million in cash on its books, up from about $84 million at the end of 2019.
Tractor Supply opened a net of 19 stores in the first quarter and its execs plans to stick to expansion plans for the rest of the year, albeit with the caveat that some openings may be delayed by ongoing public health measures. Through worker bonuses, sick leave coverage and additional sanitation and safety supplies, Lawton and his team said they expect to spend between $30 million and $50 million this quarter — up to $4 million per week — on those initiatives.
“Tractor Supply has a strong and resilient business model, and we are confident we will emerge from the crisis even stronger,” Lawton said. “At this critical time, Tractor Supply is committed to supporting our customers’ ability to take care of their families, property and animals. We are leveraging our strengths and pursuing opportunities as we adapt to our customers’ changing needs, as they rely on us to be the dependable supplier to support their lifestyle.”
Shares of Tractor Supply (Ticker: TSCO) were down 1.5 percent to $94.13 around midday Thursday. They are down slightly from where they ended 2019.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
