The leaders of Tractor Supply have approved a bonus of $2 per hour for its hourly employees, retroactive to March 16 and to last through April 25.
The farm and ranch products retailer also is paying $1,000 bonuses to exempt store managers and $500 to front-line leadership and support staffers.
Brentwood-based Tractor Supply at the end of 2019 employed about 16,000 people full time as well as another 16,000 part-timers.
On the operations side, CEO Hal Lawton and his team are speeding up their rollout of handheld point-of-sale devices and expect to have those in half of their roughly 1,850 stores within two weeks and just about everywhere by the end of April.
The company also now has same-day or next-day delivery services at about 1,050 stores.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
