Brentwood-based Tractor Supply Co. will donate $100,000 through its Tractor Supply Company Foundation to the United Way of Greater Nashville’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
Tractor Supply has been running workplace campaigns with United Way for nearly 15 years. The 2019 campaign raised over $1 million for United Way of Williamson County, the largest single-employer donation to the organization.
The company’s current donation is being made through the newly established Tractor Supply Company Foundation, which was introduced with an initial focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts.
The fund is facilitated by United Way of Greater Nashville in partnership with Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s office and local corporate and philanthropic partners. Chaired by former Sen. Bill Frist, the fund addresses the health and economic challenges of COVID-19 by deploying resources to community-based organizations.
“The Tractor Supply team is honored to do our part to help our hometown neighbors who are facing unprecedented challenges during COVID-19,” said Mary Winn Pilkington, Tractor Supply senior vice president of investor relations and public relations and president of the foundation.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
