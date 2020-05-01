A group of six senior Tractor Supply executives have in the past week generated nearly $1.9 million in profits from selling some of their shares, mostly after exercising stock options.
The majority of the transactions by former CEO Greg Sandfort, Supply Chain Executive Vice President Colin Yankee, Chief Technology Officer Robert Mills, Chief Merchandising Officer Seth Estep, CFO Kurt Barton and Marketing Senior VP Christi Korzekwa have been done through passive investment plans that let public-company insiders sell some of their holdings according to predetermined parameters. They came shortly after Brentwood-based Tractor Supply reported first-quarter results and after the company’s shares (Ticker: TSCO) extended their rebound from about $67 in mid-March — they were above $95 early in the month — to more than $100.
Sandfort, who stepped down early this year after leading the company for seven years, booked a profit of nearly $576,000 by exercising some options that would have expired in 2025 and 2026 and then selling the same number of shares. Yankee and Mills generated profits of $480,000 and $356,000, respectively, while Estep took home $201,000 and Barton booked gains of nearly $150,000. Korzekwa was the only exec to simply sell shares, unloading about $94,000 worth.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
