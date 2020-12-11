Tractor Supply has recruited the general counsel of an Atlanta dental technology equipment company to take over that role from the retiring Ben Parrish.
Noni Ellison will join Brentwood-based Tractor Supply Jan. 11 as a senior vice president, GC and corporate secretary. She will join the executive committee of the farm and ranch products retailer and oversee its legal, risk management, government relations, licensing and quality assurance/customs compliance work as well as its environmental, social and governance efforts.
“Noni comes to us with an impressive background and a proven track record of accomplishments. She brings deep experience across multiple industries and an ability to navigate complex legal issues and build strong teams,” said President and CEO Hal Lawton. “In my first year at Tractor Supply, Ben has been a great business partner to me, and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Parrish has held the top legal job at Tractor Supply since October 2010 and previously announced his plan to step away once a successor had been brought aboard.
Ellison has been GC of Carestream Dental, the former Kodak Health now owned by Canadian conglomerate Onex, for more than three years. Before that, she was associate GC at Fortune 250 retailer Grainger and spent more than a decade at Turner Broadcasting System, where she rose to assistant GC.
Shares of Tractor Supply (Ticker: TSCO) were up slightly to $135.61 Thursday afternoon. They began the year around $90 and topped $150 in both August and October.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.