Tractor Supply’s leaders have promoted a five-year company veteran and a longtime Sears executive to senior vice president of e-commerce.
In hew new role, Letitia Webster will oversee the e-commerce, omni channel and master data management teams at Brentwood-based Tractor Supply. and look to unify customers’ experiences across channels. She has been with the company in 2014 as divisional merchandise manager for Tractor’s omni channel push and has been VP of omni channel since March 2015.
“Letitia has been instrumental in growing our ecommerce business and driving our ONETractor strategy,” said Rob Mills, executive VP and chief technology, digital commerce and strategy officer. “Thanks to her leadership […] we have been able to provide a more seamless shopping experience for our customers with positive results.”
Tractor Supply has made integrating its brick-and-mortar network of more than 1,800 stores with its web presence a key part of its growth plan — it’s part of the first item in the company’s long-term strategy — and has developed in-store kiosk and pick-up services, among other things. Webster joined the company after working 27 years at Sears, where she rose to senior director and general manager of online.
Shares of Tractor (Ticker: TSCO) were up 0.6 percent to $92.39 in early-afternoon trading Friday. Over the past six months, they have fallen a little more than 10 percent.
