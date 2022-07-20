Tractor Supply Company appointed Kimberley Gardiner as its new senior vice president and chief marketing officer to replace the soon-to-be-retired Christi Korzekwa.
Before joining the Brentwood-based retailer, Gardiner worked as chief marketing officer and senior vice president for Volkswagen of America for two years. During her time there, she led brand strategy, brand and retail content, media planning, dealer marketing operations and consumer experience marketing. She was previously chief marketing officer at Mitsubishi Motors North America and director of marketing for Kia Motors America.
Gardiner attended Mills College and Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.
Korzekwa joined Tractor Supply in 2012 after working at agencies and for Home Depot.
"Over the last 10 years, Christi has been a driving force behind our marketing programs that have deepened our connection with our customers," Tractor Supply President and CEO Hal Lawton said. "On behalf of the Tractor Supply team, we are truly grateful to Christi for her service and wish her the best in her retirement."
Lawton added that Gardiner “will help evolve our marketing organization and continue to build on the strength of the Tractor Supply brand.”
