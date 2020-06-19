Tractor Supply has hired a senior McDonald’s executive to lead its human resources team starting next month.
Melissa Kersey will join Brentwood-based Tractor Supply on July 20 as an executive vice president and chief human resources officer. She has since October 2017 been U.S. Chief People Officer at McDonald’s and before that spent nine years at Walmart, where she rose to senior VP of global people services.
“Melissa brings to Tractor Supply deep expertise and experience in leadership development, diversity and inclusion, organizational effectiveness and employee engagement,” Tractor CEO Hal Lawton said in a statement. “Her strong background at the intersection of strategy, talent and culture will help us to continue to drive growth and strengthen our business.”
Kersey will replaces interim HR chief Brian Evans, who will retire in the early fall after 16 years with the farm and ranch products retailer. Evans stepped into his interim role after the departure six months ago of Chad Frazell to Casey’s General Stores.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
