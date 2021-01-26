Tractor Supply CEO Hal Lawton has recruited a senior Michaels executive to lead the PetSense business the retailer acquired in the fall of 2016.
Matthew Rubin will join Brentwood-based Tractor Supply Feb. 1 as a senior vice president and general manager of Petsense, which runs more than 180 stores around the country. He will join Tractor’s executive committee and will take over from Steve Neibergall, who is retiring after leading Petsense since before Tractor paid about $145 million for the business.
“Matthew is a seasoned retail executive with a strong history of accomplishments,” Lawton said. “His skill set and extensive experience will be an immediate asset to Petsense as we look to enhance our merchandising, productivity and customer experience.”
Rubin had been senior VP of business development and growth at Michaels since the fall of 2018 and before that was an executive in Accenture Strategy's North American retail group, where he focused on corporate strategy, M&A and restructurings, among other duties. His retail career of more than 20 years also includes senior roles at Consolidated Venture Partners & Consolidated Marketing, BJ’s Wholesale Club and Office Depot.
Since buying Petsense, Tractor Supply has grown the concept’s store base by about 35 percent. (Its 180-some Petsense stores compare to more than 1,900 Tractor Supply and Del’s locations.) The Brentwood company sees big potential for PetSense: Since 2016, executives have repeatedly said they see the potential for the brand to grow to 1,000 U.S. stores.
Shares of Tractor Supply (Ticker: TSCO) rose slightly Monday to $156 and change. They have risen about 10 percent in the past six months, pushing the company’s market capitalization to more than $18 billion.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
