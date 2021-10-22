Tractor Supply Co. on Thursday reported strong third-quarter results, continuing momentum gained from an equally robust second quarter and spurring brisk trading of the Brentwood-based rural lifestyle retailer’s shared.
The company produced net income of $224.4 million, up 17.7 percent from the $190.6 million mark of the third quarter of 2020.
Net sales for the third quarter increased 15.8 percent to $3.02 billion from $2.61 billion in the same period of last year. Comparable store sales increased 13.1 percent, as compared to an increase of 26.8 percent in the prior year’s third quarter.
Operating income increased 17.9 percent to $297.2 million compared to $252.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.
Shares of Tracker Supply (Ticker: TSCO) ended the trading day at $210.40, up $8.12 per share. That roughly 4-percent hike ranked the company’s shares among the top 100 gainers for the day. Trading was strong, with 1.5 million shares sold, compared to the three-month average figure of 768,713.
“The third quarter marks our sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit comparable store sales growth,” Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply president and chief executive officer, said in a release. “We are once again very pleased with the overall performance of our business, which exceeded our expectations.”
The company opened 12 Tractor Supply stores and three Petsense stores during the third quarter.
