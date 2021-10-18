Shares of Tractor Supply stock popped Monday, with the stock seeing a 3.67 percent hike and above-average trading volume.
At the end of the day’s session, the shares (Ticker: TSCO) stood at $204.50, up $7.23 per share.
The percentage gain was tied for the 101st best of the day, according to Yahoo Finance. Of note, 1.19 million shares changed hands, up from the daily volume average of 815,709 of the last three months. The shares trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange.
Brentwood-based Tractor Supply enjoyed a robust second quarter (read more here). For the period, the retailer produced net income of $370 million on sales of $3.60 billion — with comparable-store sales climbing 10.5 percent — in the three months ended June 30.
Tractor Supply will hold its next earnings call Thursday, Oct. 21.
