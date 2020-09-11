Tractor Supply officials have joined the American Connection Project Broadband Coalition that extends high-speed internet infrastructure to rural areas and have, via the Tractor Supply Company Foundation, committed to donate $1 for every download of its mobile app before Dec. 31 up to $1 million.
The funds will go to the American Connection Project, which aims to close the digital divide.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says about 60 percent of U.S. farmers lack sufficient connectivity to run their business, while 25 percent of farms have no internet access at all.
The American Connection Project Broadband Coalition was launched in July, spearheaded by farmer-owned cooperative Land O’Lakes.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
