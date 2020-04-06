Tractor Supply Co. will undertake its most significant hiring effort ever, with plans to fill more than 5,000 full-time and part-time positions nationwide.
The Brentwood-based retailer of farm and ranch products operates 1,900 stores in 49 states and eight distribution centers. As of 2019, it had about 32,000 employees. A release does not note how many workers Tractor Supply could hire for its 79 stores in Tennessee.
Relatedly, the company has announced new measures to help employees and customers stay safe related to COVID-19 concerns. These include, but are not limited to, adding a dedicated greeter at every store to drive awareness of social distancing, monitor the number of customers in store and provide additional cleaning of key items like carts and registers; more safety equipment for employees and installing plexiglass barriers at cashier stands.
The efforts come after Tractor Supply in late March exercised the accordion option on its 2016 credit facility with Wells Fargo and other lenders. The $200 million loan will mature in two years and its proceeds will help the company, which had revenues of more than $8.3 billion last year, absorb the impact of the economic turmoil caused by the spread of the coronavirus.
“We have executed a number of actions over the past three weeks, and today we are announcing additional changes that allow us to better serve our customers’ needs during this time of crisis,” Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply's president and CEO, said in the release.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.