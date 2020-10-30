The leaders of Tractor Supply have finalized the sale of $650 million in 10-year debt it will use to refinance other borrowings.
Brentwood-based Tractor Supply will pay a mere 1.75 percent interest on its new notes, the sale of which was handled by a bank group led by Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo Securities and Regions Securities.
The company’s executives plan to pay down the $350 million outstanding on the term loan they set up in April as well as $210 million from loans they took out in 2016 and 2017. The retailer now has a total long-term debt load of $987 million, about half of its shareholders’ equity.
Tractor Supply shares (Ticker: TSCO) were up slightly to $133.22 early Friday afternoon. They have climbed nearly 50 percent year to date, pushing the company’s market capitalization to $15.5 billion.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.