The City of Brentwood announced that a section of Old Smyrna Road will be temporarily closed on Tuesday morning.
According to a city social media post, the Brentwood Public Works Department will be temporarily closing Old Smyrna Road east of Jones Parkway starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, to remove several "hazardous" tree limbs.
The work and road closure is expected to be complete around 10:30 a.m., and the city advises drivers to plan ahead to avoid the area during their morning commute.
