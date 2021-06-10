The off ramp to Moores Lane from Interstate 65 Southbound in Brentwood is currently closed due to a motor vehicle crash.
The Brentwood Police Department and Brentwood Fire Rescue are working the crash, and no estimated time has been announced for when the crash may be cleared.
No other information about the crash has been released at this time.
