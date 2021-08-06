Update (12:20 p.m.): Franklin Road has been reopened.
Original story (11:30 a.m.): The City of Brentwood announced that Franklin Road has been temporarily shutdown between Holly Tree Gap Road and Concord Road due to a gas leak.
No estimated time of reopening has been announced, and the city asks that motorists and pedestrians avoid the area while crews work to repair the damage.
