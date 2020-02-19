Update: Waller Road was reopened around 9 p.m. after a single-vehicle crash injured an unidentified person and shut down the road around 3:30 p.m.
The Brentwood Police Department has shut down Waller Road between Concord Road and Concord Pass due to a traffic accident.
BPD does not have an ETA for when the road will reopen.
An SUV was off the roadway into a ditch at the scene.
