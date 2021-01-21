Just two days after the University of Tennessee fired head coach Jeremy Pruitt with cause stemming from apparent recruiting violations, the Vols lost more key pieces from their 2020 roster after running back Eric Gray, offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson and linebackers Henry To’o To’o and Quavaris Crouch entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Gray led Tennessee in rushing with 772 yards and four touchdowns and added another 254 yards and two touchdowns on 30 receptions in 2020. He set a freshman record two season ago when he ran for 246 yards and three touchdowns against Vanderbilt. He was also named MVP of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in 2019.
The sophomore tailback was a three-time Tennessee Titans Mr. Football winner and a two-time Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year at Lausanne in Memphis. With the loss of Gray, the Vols will be without their two leading rushers in 2021 after MBA alum Ty Chandler transferred to North Carolina eight days ago.
To’o To’o was Tennessee's leading tackler as a sophomore in 2020 with 76 tackles, and he ranked fourth in the SEC with 10 tackles for loss (also a team-high). He also added a sack, an interception, two quarterback hits and two pass break ups. The 6-foot-2 linebacker was an All-SEC selection in 2020 and a Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman selection in 2019.
Prior to his dismissal, Pruitt traveled to California along with defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley and defensive assistants Kevin Steele and Kevin Simon to meet with To’o To’o and his family, presumably to convince him to return to UT in 2021.
To’o To’o was the No. 44-ranked recruit and No. 3-ranked linebacker in the 2019 class out of De La Salle High School in California.
Crouch was third on the team with 57 tackles, and he added three QB hurries, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a pass defensed. He was the No. 61-ranked recruit and No. 1 player in North Carolina in 2019. He chose Tennessee over Michigan and Clemson.
Tennessee also lost other notable players including Jarrett Guarantano, J.T. Shrout, Wanya Morris, DeAndre Johnson and Baylen Buchanan.
Steele is currently UT’s interim head coach while the school looks for a replacement.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
