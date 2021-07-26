27-year-old Dustin William Russell appeared in a Williamson County Criminal Court on Monday for the start of his five-day trial following the 2018 shooting death of 25-year-old Clark Cable, who was killed inside of his Brentwood home.
Russell is charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, reckless endangerment -- discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation and three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
Russell’s co-defendant, Lyndsey Grace Bronston, who is facing the same charges as well as a charge of tampering with evidence, is scheduled to stand trial at a to-be-determined date.
Jury selection took much of the day on Monday, and by 4 p.m., a jury had been selected. Now that jury will hear the opening arguments by both the state and the defense beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Russell entered a plea of not guilty on Monday, but as his defense attorney told jurors, their case will hinge not on if Russell fired into the Dozier Court home on the night of Dec. 3, 2018, but if he committed first-degree murder or the lesser charge of reckless homicide.
The Williamson Home Page will have continued coverage of the trial throughout the week.
