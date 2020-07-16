Officials with software company Trinisys have announced the company has move to a newly constructed building in Brentwood Commons.
According to a release, the move with driven by growth, with the company having been in its previous office for the last 15 years.
Terms of the lease were not disclosed in the release.
“The new office provides us with an open, functional, and collaborative environment that our team will thrive in,” Antoine Agassi, CEO of Trinisys, said in the release. “The new Trinisys office is equipped with automatic adjustable desks at all workstations, additional conference room space, ample natural light, a break room complete with a foosball table, pinball machine.”
The new address for Trinisys is 750 Old Hickory Blvd.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
