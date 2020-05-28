It could be called, quite simply, one sweet deal.
Alena Vaughn, the owner of the Triple Crown Bakery in downtown Franklin, recently announced her shop would be moving into the former Green Realty house on Fourth Avenue North, giving her business considerably more space.
As it happened, the transaction was launched when Leonora Green Clifford — owner of the house her father, John M. Green, had bought in 1960 and used as his real estate business office until his death last October — was making a purchase at Triple Crown Bakery earlier this year.
“I was in there buying a cake in February, and I mentioned that we were probably going to be leasing this building,” Clifford said. “And that’s how it started, all over cake.”
Located in a tiny corner at the back of Handy Hardware on Columbia Avenue since September 2016, Triple Crown Bakery specializes in French cuisine-style pastries and an assortment of cakes, cookies, savory tarts and pies made fresh daily by Vaughn. She hopes to have her new location ready by August.
“We’ll have more seating inside and out, and maybe have a place for live music in the lawn area,” Vaughn said. “We’ll have more food products. We’ll still keep the feel of French cuisine. We’re hoping to do high tea as well. There are so many coffee places around, we thought we’d concentrate on tea — doing fun hot teas, iced teas and tea service.”
Clifford said that Ryan McKinney has taken over her father’s insurance business, rebranding it as McKinney Green Insurance. Her brother, John M. Green, will retain his real estate license and operate from his home.
Clifford, meanwhile, is exploring new career options. For now, she’s just glad about the tenant who will be taking over the place where her father did business for nearly 60 years.
“She seemed like she would be a good fit here,” Clifford said of Vaughn. “I’ve had a good feeling about it.
“I could have rented it to a million offices, but that’s not what I wanted here. I wanted something that was going to be vibrant and alive and would draw people downtown, as opposed to just another office building. It’s not just about the money. I wanted it to be a good fit.”
