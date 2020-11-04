President Donald Trump on Tuesday easily won Tennessee’s 11 electoral votes.
Trump beat former Vice President Joe Biden after winning the state by 26 percentage points in 2016 over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
With Tennessee seen as out of reach by most Democrats, Trump and Biden did not campaign in the state.
The two candidates did visit Nashville last month for their final debate, hosted at Belmont University.
With returns still being tallied nationwide, it remains unclear whether Trump will win re-election.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
