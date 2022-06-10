Former President Donald Trump will be the keynote speaker at the Road to Majority Policy Conference next weekend at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville.
The event, put on by the Faith & Freedom Coalition, will feature other potential future Republican presidential candidates including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. Trump is reportedly gearing up to launch his own 2024 bid after losing to President Joe Biden in 2020.
Tennessee Sens. Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn are on the lineup, as is Sean Feucht, the Christian worship leader and failed Republican congressional candidate who led a 2020 wildcat anti-COVID-restrictions concert at the Metro Courthouse that led to a city investigation.
Faith & Freedom Coalition praised Trump for opposing abortion rights as president. At the group's 2021 conference, former Vice President Mike Pence was greeted to chants of “traitor” following his actions to formally accept the results of the 2020 election.
“It is a privilege to welcome President Donald J. Trump back as a speaker for our Road to Majority conference for the seventh time,” Timothy Head, executive director of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, said in a release. “[Trump] remains committed to protecting religious liberties, defending family values and putting Americans first. His presence at this conference will undoubtedly inspire attendees to stand firm in defending conservative values and electing leaders that will do the same this November."
