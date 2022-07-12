I still see them—yard signs and bumper stickers that read "Jesus is my Savior. Trump is my President."
From what I've seen among some of my evangelical brothers and sisters, the attitude and behavior more readily says, "Trump is my Savior and Jesus is my President."
As an ordained minister, an assistant pastor for two decades and a student of the New Testament, I've often watched many Christians utilize such a grossly distorted concept of Jesus that he is unrecognizable as the historical Jesus of the New Testament. Frederick Buechner said, "God made mankind in His image, and then we returned the favor."
Indeed, we are always at risk of crafting God in our image and refashioning Jesus into a form and style that fits our beliefs and biases.
Trump Versus Jesus: The Mission and The Followers
One of the things that disturbs me about the MAGA pairing of Trump and Jesus is that they are not good running mates. The two are nothing alike.
Even setting aside Trump's obsession with wealth and material possessions; his fragile pride and compensating arrogance; his addiction to attention and adulation; his history of lying—denying the truth; distorting the truth and just making stuff up; his misogyny; his low regard for minorities; his infidelities; his temper and his penchant for verbal abuse and retaliation; his inability to authentically demonstrate empathy or compassion; and his habits of blame shifting and gaslighting, there is a profound difference between Trump and Jesus in their mission and their approach to followers.
From the beginning of his candidacy, through his presidency, and up to the present day, Donald Trump has retaliated and punished anyone who dares question, disagree, challenge or criticize him. Just ask Trump’s lengthy list of former aides, associates and cabinet members whom he publicly ridiculed after they resigned or were fired. Ask his military and intelligence advisors. Ask his own Vice President, Mike Pence, whom he regularly blames for not overturning the 2020 election.
The Revealing Day
January 6th was a disturbing and revealing day, a window into the heart of Donald Trump.
Whether or not he incited the insurrection is still up for debate, but what is not debatable is that Donald Trump expected Republican senators and his Vice President to put themselves at great risk (legally and even physically) to demonstrate their loyalty to him. Trump considered anything less than doing his bidding to be weakness, cowardice and disloyalty. No wonder Trump didn't try to squelch the violence. The rioters were displaying the loyalty that he craves and demands, and he affirmed their actions by calling them "true patriots."
I don't believe we understand how the Vice President of the United States was just several feet away and mere seconds away from falling into the hands of the violent mob, many of whom were chanting "Hang Mike Pence"...to the reported delight of Donald Trump.
Trump was in Nashville on June 17 as the main act at the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference, and during an almost 2-hour rambling speech, he said, “Mike Pence had a chance to be great. … I say it sadly, because I like him, but Mike did not have the courage to act. Mike Pence is afraid of whatever he was afraid of."
Trump added that he was told that "Mike Pence had absolutely no choice but to be a human conveyor belt, even if the votes were fraudulent.” ... "I said, what is he – a robot?" Trump said to laughter from the crowd.
So, there was Trump just a few weeks ago in our backyard, still claiming he was the victim of fraud and theft, insisting that his Vice President "did not have the courage to act", meaning Pence didn't throw himself on the sacrificial altar for a man reportedly willing to watch him hang.
A Most Glaring Difference
A monumental difference between Donald Trump and Jesus is how Jesus responded to the threats to the survival of his "administration."
The bottom line is that Jesus sacrificed himself for his followers. Jesus did not request or expect his followers to sacrifice themselves for him. Donald Trump desired, expected and demanded that his followers sacrifice themselves for him.
He wasn't asking followers to sacrifice themselves for the security of the United States or for the integrity of the Constitution. The sacrifice wasn't for a cause that large. It was for a smaller cause, the ego of one man and his unwillingness to accept defeat and the loss of great power and prominence.
In Matthew 26:3-5 we learn of the finalized plot to kill Jesus, and in verse 47 we read: "While Jesus was still speaking, Judas, one of the Twelve, arrived, accompanied by a large crowd armed with swords and clubs, sent from the chief priests and elders of the people."
It's a mob scene of men armed and ready for a fight. But they never got a chance to use their weapons because Jesus surrendered himself saying, "Since I'm the one you want, let these men go," referring to his disciples. (John 18:8) There it is, do you see it? Jesus was willing to sacrifice himself for his followers versus exhorting his followers to sacrifice themselves for him.
The Rebuke of Peter’s “Loyalty”
However, the disciple Peter was not willing to go quietly. He reactively pulled out a small sword and lunged at Malchus, the personal assistant to the Jewish high priest, Caiaphas. With a furious downward swing Peter missed Malchus' head by mere inches and sliced off his right ear.
Jesus and his disciples, including Peter, knew that Caiaphas was behind the conspiracy against Jesus and this arrest. Caiaphas was not present for this late-night ambush, but his personal assistant was there to oversee it and approve. I imagine Peter saw a smugness on Malchus' face that enraged him. Maybe Malchus made a snide comment that triggered Peter's rage. In that moment what made sense to Peter was to kill the mocker, and he barely missed doing so.
Note that Jesus did not affirm Peter for a display of courage or loyalty, but instead rebuked him, saying “Put your sword back into its sheath. Shall I not drink from the cup of suffering the Father has given me?" (John 18:10)
Jesus Won’t Be Co-Opted
Now read through the rest of the Easter week story, Jesus' arrest, trial, brutal beating and torturous death by crucifixion. And then tell me which of Jesus's attitudes, words and actions during his three years of public ministry and the stunning and horrific week of its closing bear any resemblance whatsoever to Donald Trump's attitude, words, and actions on Jan. 6, 2021...or anytime before or after that date.
And don’t change the subject by complaining about Biden. I'm not a Biden fan myself. But this isn't about Biden or Obama or Hillary or any other Democrat or any other Republican or Independent. It’s not about Right versus Left, or even your perception of Right versus Wrong. It's not about any socio-political issue you feel strongly about.
This is about one thing. This is about professing Christians making a false idol of a very emotionally and spiritually unhealthy individual and putting him like a saddle on Jesus' back (or the other way around, take your pick) and believing that Jesus is applauding the pairing and is delighted to go along for the ride. Jesus will be nobody's political horse or rider. And neither is Jesus riding (in front or in back) a tandem bike with your preferred candidate or party, regardless of which one it is.
I agree with pastor and author Andy Stanley that the American church is Not In It To Win It. I believe that if we make “winning” our mission and goal then we will be guilty of an Esau-like sin—trading our precious birthright (identity, credibility and positive influence) for a bowl of steaming stew of political power. And if history teaches us a repetitive lesson about political power, it is that political power is ultimately greedy, corrupt and temporary.
Throughout its 2,000 year history whenever the Christian Church has aligned itself with a particular political party or person for security, popularity or power, the Church has come to deeply regret it. The lesson can be traced back to 313 AD and the era of the Roman emperor, Constantine, when he declared Christianity to be the official religion of the empire. (Read the history of the reason.)
Sadly, we never seem to learn the lessons, so we keep failing the tests.
Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage & family therapist in Franklin, (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) the author of multiple books, and a member of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. He can be reached at [email protected].
