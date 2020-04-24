Financial planning and advisory firm TrustCore has added to its partner ranks two employees with a combined 13 years of tenure.
Matt Bader and Kevin Mitchell both have about a decade of experience in financial services. Bader joined Maryland Farms-based TrustCore in 2014 and holds a master’s degree in personal financial planning from Texas Tech University. He works with individuals, institutions and families.
Mitchell started working at TrustCore in 2013, focusing on pre-retirees and small-business owners across the Southeast. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi.
“TrustCore has invested heavily in our business capabilities and experienced exceptional organic growth in recent years. We believe the time is right to expand our ownership, reward key contributors, and position the company for future growth,” said CEO Gary Dean, who himself became a partner along with eight others in 2018. “We have come a long way in the 36 years since our founding, and the addition of fresh ideas and energy into our partnership positions us exceptionally well for the future.”
TrustCore is home to 24 financial planners who advise clients in 34 states on more than $1.9 billion in assets, which is up from $1.4 billion about two years ago.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
