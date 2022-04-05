The sanctioning of lacrosse as a TSSAA-approved sport will have to wait once more.
Though, this time, the organization has said it will revisit the issue later this year.
The TSSAA on Tuesday chose to table the sanctioning of the sport after Girls Preparatory School submitted a request for girls lacrosse starting in the 2022-23 school year.
"An update on the TSLA efforts to align Boys’ Lacrosse around the TSSAA regulations was presented as well," a release from the TSSAA says.
"The Council voted to table the sanctioning of Girls’ and Boys’ Lacrosse and will revisit the discussion of sanctioning both sports at the next scheduled meeting in December after the staff has ample time to gather more information."
The TSSAA chose in spring 2020 to suspend its efforts indefinitely to sanction the sport.
It was to start in the 2021-22 school year as an officially-sanctioned sport, which would lend itself to state resources, official guidelines and postseason regulation and set up official districts, regions and classes across the state.
The Council also voted to approve a proposed addition to Article II of the TSSAA bylaws concerning virtual schools. This was previously approved by the Board of Control and went into effect for the current school year.
TSSAA virtual school members may choose either (a) to have their own sports’ teams or (b) to allow their students to participate in all sports at their zoned public schools as assigned by the local Board of Education, per the organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.