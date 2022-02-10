Seven Middle Tennessee prep basketball standouts have been named finalists for the TSSAA Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards, as announced on Thursday.
For Williamson County, Brentwood Academy's Tyler Tanner and Page's McKenzie Cochran were nominated in their respective classes.
The awards will be presented to the top girls and boys hoops players in six TSSAA classifications On Monday, March 14 at 5 p.m. at the Murphy Center on MTSU’s campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Finalists were nominated by high school head basketball coaches and members of the local media, and the winners will be selected by a state-wide committee of sportswriters based on performance during the 2021-2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.
This is the 37th year the TSSAA has presented the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards. Below is the full list of finalists:
Division II-A Miss Basketball finalists
Madi Hawk, Lakeway Christian
Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian
Aalyah Del Rosario, Webb School*
Division II-AA Miss Basketball finalists
Kennedy Cambridge, Ensworth*
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth*
Sydney Mains, Knoxville Catholic
Class 1A Miss Basketball finalists
Alayna Anderson, Gleason
Savannah Davis, McKenzie
Lyndie Ramsey, Unaka
Class 2A Miss Basketball finalists
Jada Harrison, Westview
Madison Hart, Gibson County
Karly Weathers, Loretto
Class 3A Miss Basketball finalists
Sarah Burton, Clinton
McKenzie Cochran, Page*
Brooklyn Crouch, Upperman
Class 4A Miss Basketball finalists
Imari Berry, Clarksville
Ta’mia Scott, Clarksville Northwest
Jennifer Sullivan, Bearden
Division II-A Mr. Basketball finalists
Tyler Byrd, Tipton-Rosemark
Daniel Egbuniwe, FACS
Eddie Ricks III, Clarksville Academy
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball finalists
B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic
Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers
Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy*
Class 1A Mr. Basketball finalists
Zach Amonett, Pickett County
Roderick Robinson, Middleton
Grant Strong, Clay County
Class 2A Mr. Basketball finalists
Gavin Burleson, Summertown
Gus Davenport, Cannon County
Jarrod Taylor, East Nashville*
Class 3A Mr. Basketball finalists
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Greeneville
Ericko Sain II, Jackson South Side
JaSteven Walker, Fayette-Ware
Class 4A Mr. Basketball finalists
Elijah Bredwood, Bearden
Amarr Knox, Bartlett
Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge*
*denotes player from Middle Tennessee school
