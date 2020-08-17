Monday, the TSSAA chose to make some tweaks to its classifications systems.
State sports like basketball, baseball and softball will add a classification group for D-I in the 2021-22 school year, jumping up from three to four.
State tournaments will still welcome eight teams per class, but now, there will be four groups instead of three holding tournaments.
Football was decided on to stay the same for the next two-year classification cycle, while other sports will remain the same as well, per the TSSAA.
Below is the full message from the TSSAA.
At their meeting on Monday, August 17, the Board voted on the number of classes in each sport in Division I and Division II for the next two-year cycle.
The biggest change seen in the structure of classification was the Board voting to go from three classes to four in Division I in the sports of basketball, baseball, and softball. The Board voted to continue to bring eight teams to the state tournament in each of the three sports.
Football didn't see any changes, as the Board voted to keep the same number of classes in both Division I (six classes) and Division II (three classes). All other sports will have the same number of classes as the previous classification cycle.
At their previous meeting in July, the TSSAA Board of Control voted to classify schools using the 20-day enrollment figures for a two-year period, compared to the usual four-year cycle. This will go through the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
The number of classes for each set by the Board for each sport are as follows:
Division I: Football - Six classes evenly
Basketball/Baseball/Softball - Four classes, split evenly, eight to state tournament
Volleyball - Three classes, participating schools only
Soccer - Three classes, participating schools only
Track and Field - Three classes, participating schools only
Cross Country - A/AA, AAA, based on track
Golf/Tennis - Two classes, split evenly, participating schools only
Wrestling - Two classes, split evenly, participating schools only
Bowling - Single class
Division II:
Football - Three classes, using previous enrollment splits (A: 0-265, AA: 266-530, AAA: 531+)
Dual Wrestling - A/AA, AAA based on all schools Individual Wrestling/Bowling - Single class
All Other Sports - Two classes, schools with 425 and greater enrollment in AA
