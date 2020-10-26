The TSSAA has moved the upcoming girls soccer state tournament due to weather concerns.
Originally planned to start Wednesday, the new start date will be Friday, with five teams from the Williamson County area ready to compete.
Ravenwood and Franklin will represent the county in Class AAA, with the Lady Raptors set to play Maryville at 4:30 p.m. on Richard Siegel Soccer Complex's Field 10, Friday and the Lady Admirals set for Collierville at 4 p.m. Friday on Field 5.
CPA and BGA could be gunning for a D-II A state rematch, with the Lady Lions set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on Field 5 and the Lady Wildcats playing St. George's on Field 7 at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
In D-II AA, Father Ryan will play at 4 p.m. against Briarcrest on Field 6 at 4 p.m., while Brentwood Academy will play GPS on Field 10 at 4 p.m. that day as well.
The tournament will wrap up on Sunday and Monday.
Below is the full message from the TSSAA:
Due to the projected rainfall from Tropical Storm Zeta expected to hit the Murfreesboro area on Wednesday and Thursday and the resulting likelihood of unplayable conditions at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex, the decision has been made to postpone the 2020 Girls’ Soccer State Championships by two days. The tournament will now be held Friday, October 30th through Monday, November 2nd at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.
Division I will play quarterfinals on Friday, October 30, semifinals on Saturday, October 31, and championship games on Monday, November 2. Division II will play semifinals on Saturday, October 31 and finals on Sunday, November 1. Game times will remain as originally scheduled. Keep in mind that the field numbers published for each match are subject to change.
Per the COVID-19 guidelines, ticket sales will be restricted to 1/3 capacity, which amounts to 200 tickets sold per match for all quarterfinal and semifinal games. Championship matches will be restricted to 667 tickets per game. Tickets for the first rounds of the state tournament will now go on sale at noon CT on Tuesday, October 27 at gofan.co/TSSAA.
We regret any inconvenience this causes for the student-athletes, schools, parents, and fans and appreciate your understanding as we work through this unavoidable situation to provide the best field conditions for this championship.
