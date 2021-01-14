The TSSAA will be hosting its annual girls soccer and golf state tournaments in new locations this fall and for 2022.
The decisions were made at Thursday's Board of Control meeting.
The girls soccer tournament, which has been in Murfreesboro at the Siegel Soccer Complex, will be moving to Chattanooga this and next year.
"Chattanooga was selected to host the Girls' State Soccer Championships for 2021 and 2022," the TSSAA's release reads. "Sites for the early rounds will include Baylor School, Chattanooga Christian School, Girls’ Preparatory School and University of Tennessee Chattanooga Sportsplex.
"The championship matches will be held at CHI Memorial Stadium."
As for the golf tournament, it will be moved east to the Sevierville Golf Club.
"Sevierville Golf Club was selected to host the State Golf Championships in 2021 and 2022," a release said. "The 36-hole facility allows for all of the state golf tournaments to be held during the same week.
"With that change, the Board also approved changes in the calendar that affect the golf season in regards to the dates when districts and regions for each class must be completed by."
Childress to lead TSSAA for three more years
During the meeting, the TSSAA also voted to renew the contract for Executive Director Bernard Childress for another three years.
"The TSSAA Constitution requires three-year contracts for the position of Executive Director and the current contract expires on June 30, 2021," the release said.
