The TSSAA isn't giving up hope that its high school basketball tournaments and Spring Fling tournaments could still be played out despite the ongoing distancing measures taken over the coronavirus.
On a conference call Tuesday for its Board of Control and Legislative Counsel meeting, TSSAA Executivde Director Bernard Childress gave some reassurance to the state's high school athletics community that there are no firm plans as of now to cancel any remaining postseason tournaments.
"That would be our recommendation," Childress said to the Board of not cancelling anything as of now, "that we continue to work toward delaying [the tournaments] and not to say that we absolutely going to say that the basketball season is over or that spring sports is over.
"We may get to that point depending on how this goes, but it at least gives our student-athletes...I think that they need to know that we're trying. We're trying to save their seasons as much as possible."
The TSSAA Board all voted Tuesday to not cancel anything just yet and keep pushing to have delayed tournaments if at all possible, perhaps in May and even June.
Last week, the organization had to postpone its state basketball tournaments as the COVID-19 concerns began to widen in terms of holding public gatherings.
The girls tournament was put on hold midway through, and the boys tournament was suspended before it even started.
The Nolensville High School girls basketball team is the only one from Williamson County that would be affected by the tournament moving to a new date.
The executive director did acknowledge one of the potential scenarios for how this goes is total cancellation, but that's not the TSSAA's favored option.
"I don't think we're at that point [of cancellation] because this is such an unknown," Childress said. "We've been flooded with emails, not just from adults....more importantly, we've been flooded with emails from students who said please don't give up on the situation, try to work it out. And I think that's where we are."
He admits that the odds could be long for the tournaments to actually return at a later date, but that the TSSAA will continue to work for that potential.
"We could plan, but again, as things are changing every day, we may be just creating a pipe dream, but it at least lets those student-athletes know that we didn't give up," he said on the call. "We tried everything that we could."
Childress said that the TSSAA will follow Governor Bill Lee's guidelines as to what schools should do in regard to holding any sporting events. As of now, Gov. Lee recommends all school activities be suspended through the end of the month.
He said that, if the Center for Disease Control's eight-week recommendation for social gathering restrictions on groups of 10 or more ends at its now-estimated time, the earliest anything could return is May 11.
If this timeline was met, Childress said that a schedule could be enacted to give eligible teams a week or two to practice before a return to MTSU.
"We could finish the girls tournament and the boys tournament in a week," Childress said of a hypothetical solution to finishing the tournaments, perhaps in May. "Where we are, we could start the girls tournament on Monday, finish the semifinal round, and have the finals on Tuesday, and then start our boys tournament on Wednesday if we had a week there where we could get from MTSU to do that."
Childress said that, under the unlikely scenario that the CDC moves up its eight-week guideline to restrict social gathering, they'd try to act swiftly to move the basketball tournaments into April.
"That's why we don't want to give anyone any hard dates," Childress said.
He did say, though, teams should not be practicing or worrying about doing anything until the TSSAA says otherwise.
"If we get back to some sense of normalcy, we would let teams know, okay, this is when you start back practicing," he said.
The rosters used during the season would be the only ones allowed to participate in a rescheduled tournament, per Childress, barring any transfers.
For those worried about summer AAU or church eligibility for those still participating in the tournament, the TSSAA says athletes will be granted permission to play in those individual leagues under these circumstances.
"We're going to have to waive that for those kids right now," Childress said of the TSSAA's existing policy on the independent game rule. "That's only being fair to those kids."
Spring sports tournament status in flux as well
All county schools would be affected by a cancellation or rescheduling of Spring Fling at Middle Tennessee State University and surrounding areas in Mufreesboro. Those are scheduled to take place right now from May 19-22.
"We're getting a lot of seniors that are emailing us about spring sports participation," Childress said.
He said the TSSAA has talked with the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce about moving Spring Fling back from its dates to new ones in either late May or June.
The spring season would be extended two weeks in that scenario.
"It could be a pipe dream, so to speak, because we don't know what's going to happen going forward," Childress continued. "We don't know what's going to come down, not just from the CDC, but from the state officials and the national officials, as far as what we need to be doing as we try to contain this virus as much as possible."
Childress said the Chamber told them hotel accommodations would be fine for Spring Fling in the last week of May, but going into June, issues could arise from demand in the summer months and due to Bonnaroo, which has not been canceled yet.
"All of that was contingent on if we could get our basketball tournament completed," Childress said of rescheduling Spring Fling.
The TSSAA has previously leaned on its existing policy not to interfere with regular season spring sports decisions. How school districts respond to holding spring sports in April will undoubtedly play a role in if postseason tournaments are a reality for many teams.
Williamson County Schools has put a one-week stoppage on any sporting activity and has not yet made a determination past that on the status of its spring sports.
