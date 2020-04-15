After spending roughly a month trying to find an avenue to continue remaining sporting activities this spring, the TSSAA has decided to cancel them altogether for the school year.
In a statement, the organization says it will follow the Wednesday recommendation from Gov. Lee to close schools through the end of the semester due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The girls basketball tournament was suspended mid-bracket in March, with the Nolensville Lady Knights making the final four before it was halted.
The annual Spring Fling state tournament games in Murfreesboro are included in this decision.
For some time, TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress maintained that the organization would work to find a way to keep the tournaments alive, but also acknowledged the fluidity of the situation.
"We could plan, but again, as things are changing every day, we may be just creating a pipe dream, but it at least lets those student-athletes know that we didn't give up," Childress said in a TSSAA virtual meeting March 17 about not canceling sporting activities right away. "We tried everything that we could."
The TSSAA says it looks forward to the continuation of sports in the 2020-21 school year.
Below is the full statement from the TSSAA:
With the Governor’s announcement of school closure for the remainder of the school year, all remaining TSSAA events for 2019-20, including all spring sports and the postponed state basketball tournaments, are cancelled. This is an unprecedented time across our state and country, and we do not make this decision lightly. We thank all of the participants, their coaches, administrators, parents, and everyone else who has dedicated a tremendous amount of time, passion, and effort to high school athletics, especially these affected events.
To our senior participants - we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures. This is difficult, but the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime. We look forward to the resumption of high school athletics during the 2020-21 school year, and will continue work on those events at this time. The TSSAA thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process.
Information will be given to member schools regarding summer athletic activities in regards to the sports calendar at a date in the near future.
