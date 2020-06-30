The TSSAA has officially postponed the starts to the football and girls soccer seasons.
In a memo to its member schools, TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said Tuesday that, in compliance with Gov. Bill Lee's COVID-19-related executive order for the continued Tennessee State of Emergency, contact sports will be prohibited while the order is in place.
"While the governor’s order is in place, member schools cannot have any competition or scrimmage with other schools and cannot have close contact activities during their fundamental practice in the sports of football, 7-on-7 football, girls soccer, wrestling and basketball," Childress wrote.
He said that this will delay the starts to the high school football and girls soccer seasons. Both were scheduled to start regular season games in August.
The TSSAA Board of Control will decide on regular season and postseason options for both sports, per Childress.
The earliest teams could start having contact activities would be Sunday, Aug. 30, per the TSSAA's decision to follow the governor's order.
Football, girls soccer, basketball and wrestling teams can still meet, have contact-free practices and partake in conditioning during the time of the governor's order.
Fall sports like volleyball, golf and cross country were not included in this update and are still on schedule to begin at their allotted times.
Below is the full order from the TSSAA:
Yesterday, the Governor’s office extended Tennessee's COVID-19 State of Emergency until August 29, 2020. The Governor's prior order (No. 38) includes limitations and restrictions on contact sporting events and activities.
We are working with the Governor’s office to ensure that our member schools are in compliance with the executive order in regards to athletic participation and contact sports.
While the Governor’s order is in place, member schools cannot have any competition or scrimmage with other schools and cannot have close contact activities during their fundamental practice in the sports of football, 7-on-7 football, girls soccer, wrestling and basketball.
Based on the extension of the Governor's order, football and girls' soccer cannot begin their seasons as originally scheduled. We are in the process of developing regular season and postseason options to present to the TSSAA Board of Control for their consideration. The Board will ultimately make the decision as to how this will impact the postseason and if any adjustments can be made to regular season competition.
