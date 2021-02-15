Originally slated to start Wednesday, TSSAA has pushed the 2021 TSSAA state wrestling tournament to next week (Feb. 24-26) in Chattanooga because of the winter storm affecting Tennessee.
Below is the original note from the TSSAA:
A significant portion of our state has been impacted by snow and ice making travel extremely hazardous and, in some cases, impossible. As a result, the tournament has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24, to Friday, Feb. 26, at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
Temperatures in Middle and West Tennessee are not expected to reach freezing over the next couple of days so it is unlikely that conditions will improve this week. Additional ice and snow is in the forecast for these areas on Wednesday and Thursday, which makes it very likely that many participating schools would not be able to attend the TSSAA Wrestling State Championships.
The revised schedule can be found at TSSAAsports.com.
