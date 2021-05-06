As the 2020-2021 academic year comes to an end, the TSSAA is recognizing the more than 3,000 students who participated in three or more sports during the past school year.
While there were more than 75,000 student-athletes at TSSAA member high schools this year, only 3,437 of them participated in more than two sports. The state office is providing schools with printable certificates for each of these students.
TSSAA is also extending a similar recognition to coaches and administrators. Head coaches will receive "Virtues of Sport" certificates when the majority of the students on their team roster are participants in at least one other TSSAA sport. Principals and athletic directors will receive similar certificates when at least four of their teams in football, basketball, baseball and softball meet the criteria to be recognized.
"So many things have been put into a different perspective over the past year and a half due to the pandemic. School administrators and coaches continue to recognize that every opportunity a student-athlete has to compete in education-based athletics is invaluable," said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of TSSAA. "We continue to encourage coaches and administrators to allow student-athletes every opportunity to participate in the sports they desire to, whether that’s just one, or two, or three, or more.”
TSSAA believes that interscholastic athletics is one of society's best tools for building positive relationships, learning ethical behavior, and fostering personal growth and perseverance.
Administrators and coaches can assess each of their teams' standings in regard to multi-sport participation using the Multi-Sport Participation by Team report on TSSAA.org. A full list of students receiving the award as of May 5, 2021 is linked below.
"Our athletic programs do not exist to serve college sports programs," Childress adds, "but it is worth reminding coaches and parents that college recruiters are looking for students that display a great attitude, work ethic and leadership qualities. Those are traits that you develop through participating in a variety of activities."
Multi-Sport Athlete Awards - At a Glance
Students participating in 3+ sports: 3,437
Schools with at least one three-sport athlete: 374
Schools with 25 or more three-sport athletes:
Battle Ground Academy
Brentwood Academy
Briarcrest Christian School
Chattanooga Christian School
Claiborne High School
Dobyns Bennett High School
Donelson Christian Academy
Ensworth High School
Gatlinburg-Pittman High School
Hamilton High School
Harding Academy
Huntingdon High School
Maplewood Comprehensive High School
Nashville Christian School
Pearl Cohn High School
St. Benedict at Auburndale
Trinity Christian Academy
University School of Jackson
Schools where more than half of athletes participate in multiple sports (min. 20 athletes):
Bluff City High School
Donelson Christian Academy
Frederick Douglass High School
Grace Baptist Academy
Hamilton High School
Harding Academy
Huntingdon High School
Jackson Christian School
Maplewood Comprehensive High School
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
Nashville Christian School
Raleigh Egypt High School
Trinity Christian Academy
Wooddale High School
