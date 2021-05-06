TSSAA

As the 2020-2021 academic year comes to an end, the TSSAA is recognizing the more than 3,000 students who participated in three or more sports during the past school year.

While there were more than 75,000 student-athletes at TSSAA member high schools this year, only 3,437 of them participated in more than two sports. The state office is providing schools with printable certificates for each of these students.

TSSAA is also extending a similar recognition to coaches and administrators. Head coaches will receive "Virtues of Sport" certificates when the majority of the students on their team roster are participants in at least one other TSSAA sport. Principals and athletic directors will receive similar certificates when at least four of their teams in football, basketball, baseball and softball meet the criteria to be recognized.

"So many things have been put into a different perspective over the past year and a half due to the pandemic. School administrators and coaches continue to recognize that every opportunity a student-athlete has to compete in education-based athletics is invaluable," said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of TSSAA. "We continue to encourage coaches and administrators to allow student-athletes every opportunity to participate in the sports they desire to, whether that’s just one, or two, or three, or more.”

TSSAA believes that interscholastic athletics is one of society's best tools for building positive relationships, learning ethical behavior, and fostering personal growth and perseverance.

Administrators and coaches can assess each of their teams' standings in regard to multi-sport participation using the Multi-Sport Participation by Team report on TSSAA.org. A full list of students receiving the award as of May 5, 2021 is linked below.

"Our athletic programs do not exist to serve college sports programs," Childress adds, "but it is worth reminding coaches and parents that college recruiters are looking for students that display a great attitude, work ethic and leadership qualities. Those are traits that you develop through participating in a variety of activities."

Multi-Sport Athlete Awards - At a Glance

Students participating in 3+ sports: 3,437

Schools with at least one three-sport athlete: 374

Schools with 25 or more three-sport athletes:

Battle Ground Academy

Brentwood Academy

Briarcrest Christian School

Chattanooga Christian School

Claiborne High School

Dobyns Bennett High School

Donelson Christian Academy

Ensworth High School

Gatlinburg-Pittman High School

Hamilton High School

Harding Academy

Huntingdon High School

Maplewood Comprehensive High School

Nashville Christian School

Pearl Cohn High School

St. Benedict at Auburndale

Trinity Christian Academy

University School of Jackson

Schools where more than half of athletes participate in multiple sports (min. 20 athletes):

Bluff City High School

Donelson Christian Academy

Frederick Douglass High School

Grace Baptist Academy

Hamilton High School

Harding Academy

Huntingdon High School

Jackson Christian School

Maplewood Comprehensive High School

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

Nashville Christian School

Raleigh Egypt High School

Trinity Christian Academy

Wooddale High School

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.