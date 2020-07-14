Though the TSSAA has not decided the direction sports like football and girls soccer will go this fall, the organization has shared practice rules for all fall sports.
Below are the regulations for all sports that are slated to participate this fall. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Executive Orders 38 and 50 are cited, which involve restrictions on regular contact sports.
Exec. Order 50 expires Aug. 29 at the moment, and as of now, the TSSAA is not exempt from its limitations.
The TSSAA has not made a firm decision on the fates of girls soccer and football, while golf, cross country and volleyball are on as scheduled.
Williamson County Schools will begin on Friday, Aug. 7.
Below is the relevant information from the TSSAA.
Golf, Cross Country, Volleyball
- Teams and players must follow local mandates and the rules of the facility regarding social distancing and cleaning protocols.
- Schools are expected to substantially maintain social distancing between players, coaches and spectators.
- If a local mandate is absent, schools are encouraged to adopt the Tennessee Guidelines for Non-Contact Sports.
Girls Soccer
- Practice cannot include activities that result in sustained close proximity or physical contact between participants. Training or otherwise engaging in elements or aspects of the sport in a manner that do not involve close contact with other persons is allowed.
- Drills and simulations in which players are not engaged with an opponent are allowed. For these purposes, an opponent is anyone (teammate or coach) who is engaged with the player with sustained close proximity or physical contact.
- Scrimmages, and/or practicing with another team are not allowed under the Governor's Executive Order (No. 50/38).
Football
- Practice cannot include activities that result in sustained close proximity or physical contact between participants. Training or otherwise engaging in elements or aspects of the sport in a manner that do not involve close contact with other persons is allowed.
- A football player cannot practice in full pads until the 5 days of heat acclimatization has been completed. This heat acclimatization process can still begin on July 20.
- Drills and simulations in which players are not engaged with an opponent are allowed. For these purposes, an opponent is anyone (teammate or coach) who is engaged with the player with sustained close proximity or physical contact, including contact with a blocking pad or other similar equipment being held by a coach or teammate.
- 7-on-7, scrimmages, and/or practicing with another team are not allowed under the Governor's Executive Order (No. 50/38).
Demonstrating care and concern for reducing the spread of COVID-19 outside of competition will lower the likelihood that inter-school competition will be impacted by virus-related cancellations.
All coaches and administrators should view the free online course on NFHSLearn.com entitled, "COVID-19 for Coaches and Administrators." The course discusses what coaches and administrators can do to limit the spread of COVID-19, including practicing hygiene and cleaning, social distancing when possible, and the importance of recording who is at each workout, practice and game to track exposure.
The practice regulations below are meant to supplement the existing TSSAA sport regulations and sport calendars, as well as any guidelines established by your Local Educational Authority.
