In what's sure to be a setback for the future of high school lacrosse in the state, the TSSAA has suspended its efforts to sanction the sport indefinitely.
It was to start in the 2021-22 school year as an officially-sanctioned TSSAA sport, which would lend itself to state resources, official guidelines and postseason regulation and set up official districts, regions and classes across the state.
The organization originally was to make it official, but the latest Board of Control and Legislative Council conference call, they voted to reverse that decision for the time being.
This decision does not prohibit lacrosse altogether as one day being sanctioned by the state, but it will limit schools to independent leagues for now.
Williamson County has a growing lacrosse scene, with schools like Brentwood and Ravenwood finding regular success in area competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.