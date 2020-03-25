After a recommendation came down from Gov. Bill Lee's office for Tennessee schools to close through April 24 Monday, the TSSAA is calling for all state preps athletics to be suspended during that time frame as well.
"This suspension should include games, scrimmages, practices, and organized workouts or conditioning," the statement says.
The TSSAA has previously said the decision to suspend regular season games ultimately comes down to the individual school officials.
Williamson County Schools athletics are currently suspended through April 3, though that could change.
Though, the TSSAA also maintains it will still continue to work to hold state tournaments, including the suspended basketball tournaments and planned Spring Fling competitions.
It also says it hopes spring sports can continue on a limited schedule, leading up to spring tournaments.
The TSSAA has previously said the earliest any spring sports tournaments could be held is mid-May, going by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for postponing gatherings of 10+ people.
With the situation so fluid, those guidelines could always be amended.
The full statement from the TSSAA is below:
On Monday March 24, Governor Lee extended the statewide school closure to April 24, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Consistent with the Governor’s statement, and in the interest of the health and safety of competitors, coaches, officials, and spectators, we urge every member school – both public and independent – to continue to follow the Governor’s recommendation and suspend interscholastic athletics through April 24, 2020. This suspension should include games, scrimmages, practices, and organized workouts or conditioning.
We are continually monitoring developments related to this public health concern. It is still the hope and goal that we will be able to resume the girls’ state basketball tournament and hold the boys’ state basketball tournament. It is also the goal that our member schools will be able to resume their spring sports seasons, although it will be with a limited time-frame and schedule, culminating with the post-season, and ultimately Spring Fling.
The resumption of the state basketball tournaments and conducting the post-season for spring sports are dependent on numerous factors including time and facilities. We will continue to explore options that will allow both to occur and will provide updates to member schools as the situation develops.
