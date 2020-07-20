After a nearly two week delay on coming to a decision on the pandemic plans for football and girls soccer for the state, the TSSAA will bring this to a vote Wednesday.
The organization announced Monday it will add votes on contingency plans for the football and girls soccer seasons at its Wednesday meeting at Siegel High School.
Originally, the midweek Board of Control session was only to do a classification study for the 2021-2022 school year. Now, trying to figure out how to pull off a football and girls soccer season during the COVID-19 pandemic is on the slate as well.
"The Board will also address contingency plans for football and girls' soccer, as well as regulations put together by the staff and Governor’s office for all fall sports in regards to precautions for participation during the pandemic," the email from the TSSAA read.
There are four contingency plans in place to decide on for football and a general delaying in place for girls soccer, which were unveiled at an early July meeting.
The meeting will begin Wednesday at 1 p.m., with a livestream planned for those viewing at home.
